Sloth music lover

Sloth music lover
Sloth music lover, cute clipart.
Cute illustration of a sloth in headphones listening to music. Positive and unique design. Children's bright illustration. Use the product for printing on clothing, accessories, party decorations, labels and stickers, kids room decoration, invitation cards, scrapbooking, kids crafts, diaries and more.
EPS_10, SVG, JPG, PNG file transparent with a resolution of 300 dpi, 15000 X 15000.
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
