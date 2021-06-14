Pie chart animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Happy monday, dribbblers! Today I'm posting something new. This is a minimalistic pie chart that I designed for a project a while back. It was interactive, but the implementation was pretty simple. I always had something more in mind back when I first made it, and recently I gave animation a shot for the first time, to try and bring my idea to life. Pretty happy with the outcome of my first attempt. Going to try and improve more on this side.