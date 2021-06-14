Adrian Goia

Pie chart animation

Adrian Goia
Adrian Goia
  • Save
Pie chart animation modules pie chart chart analytics statistics motion animation web mobile ux ui clean flat app
Download color palette

Happy monday, dribbblers! Today I'm posting something new. This is a minimalistic pie chart that I designed for a project a while back. It was interactive, but the implementation was pretty simple. I always had something more in mind back when I first made it, and recently I gave animation a shot for the first time, to try and bring my idea to life. Pretty happy with the outcome of my first attempt. Going to try and improve more on this side.

Adrian Goia
Adrian Goia
Designing experiences

More by Adrian Goia

View profile
    • Like