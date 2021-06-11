TO BE REMEMBERED: Animation Breakdown

For millennia, our ancestors gathered around a fire at night to tell stories and epic tales about their quest. This is how ancient our relationship with stories is and the spark that ignited our incredible ability to create stories and organize our civilization around them.

This animation breakdown is a combination of techniques. We use classical animation for the Monkey and Fire and cutout animation in #afterEffects to animated the Tribe and the jungle. Using mixed techniques allowed us to take the most efficient route for each section of the sequence while still keeping everything consistent. We are very happy with how this is turning out.

Art : Freddie

Compositing : David

Animation : Jordi, Feitosa, Moncho & Gallo