Figma Glowing Effect Logo

Hi,
This is my experimental test that's why I am sharing with you. I have used figma Blur effect tools to looks object glowing. Please let me know your feedback.
Main figma file: https://www.figma.com/community/file/985245197956364800/Glowing-Effect-by-Emad
Cheers,
Emad