Figma Glowing Effect Logo

Figma Glowing Effect Logo ux design app branding figma icon graphic design logo
Hi,
This is my experimental test that's why I am sharing with you. I have used figma Blur effect tools to looks object glowing. Please let me know your feedback.

Main figma file: https://www.figma.com/community/file/985245197956364800/Glowing-Effect-by-Emad

Cheers,
Emad

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
