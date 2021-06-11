Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nicolás Bañados

App Loader

Nicolás Bañados
Nicolás Bañados
  • Save
App Loader finance app animation loader
Download color palette

I'm working on an app UI and this is the loader animation. I'm using a technique to create illustrations and background. This loader is using the same technique please give me feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Nicolás Bañados
Nicolás Bañados

More by Nicolás Bañados

View profile
    • Like