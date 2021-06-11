Rustic Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This design was for a contest I won in 99designs.
The logo was created for a blog aimed at providing content towards the Liquor, Craft Beer, Cigar and Food Enthusiasts, as well as providing lifestyle information and reviews for people in this range.