Inês Carrilho

Rustic Logo Design

Inês Carrilho
Inês Carrilho
  • Save
Rustic Logo Design brown earth tones liquor western vector rustic branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

This design was for a contest I won in 99designs.

The logo was created for a blog aimed at providing content towards the Liquor, Craft Beer, Cigar and Food Enthusiasts, as well as providing lifestyle information and reviews for people in this range.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Inês Carrilho
Inês Carrilho

More by Inês Carrilho

View profile
    • Like