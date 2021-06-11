Asha Odedra

Gift Shop App

Asha Odedra
Asha Odedra
  • Save
Gift Shop App
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!
This is my first dribbble shot. This is a concept of gift shop app. It includes many different types of categories like flowers, soft toys, indoor plants, personalized gifts etc.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome.

Thank You!

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Asha Odedra
Asha Odedra

More by Asha Odedra

View profile
    • Like