Abderrahim Elmalki

Magnolia Store Logo and brand identity

Abderrahim Elmalki
Abderrahim Elmalki
  • Save
Magnolia Store Logo and brand identity redesign arabic brand icon arabic logo design design logo brand branding brand identity
Download color palette

Tell me hello for work 👇
just for work

thewaslmedia@gmail.com
+212667623283

about the project :

https://www.instagram.com/thewaslmedia/guide/magnolia-store/17905050106914596/

Abderrahim Elmalki
Abderrahim Elmalki

More by Abderrahim Elmalki

View profile
    • Like