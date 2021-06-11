Nicolás Bañados

App background

Nicolás Bañados
Nicolás Bañados
  • Save
App background illustration design finance app
Download color palette

My goal was to create simple backgrounds for an app, easy to iterate and fast top create. This was made using Figma and two plugins (bloobs and looper) any feedback is welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Nicolás Bañados
Nicolás Bañados

More by Nicolás Bañados

View profile
    • Like