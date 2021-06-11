Ilham Meidi Brata

Awrora Multipurpose Landing Page

Ilham Meidi Brata
Ilham Meidi Brata
  • Save
Awrora Multipurpose Landing Page widgets blockchain agency saas website ui ux illustration corporate homepage landing page
Download color palette

Landing page collection that containing 11 themes. Agency, 2 SaaS, Cloud, Fintech, Cryptocurrency, Social Media, Education, Medical, Marketing, and Retail.

Check the live demo: http://awrora3.indisains.com/

Ilham Meidi Brata
Ilham Meidi Brata

More by Ilham Meidi Brata

View profile
    • Like