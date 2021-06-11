Trending designs to inspire you
Halló 🌊
waka is a mini-application inside the Telegram messenger that uses the ”swipes” and “matches” principle, the common mechanics of dating applications.
Getting to know a person is a small journey into their world - joining to our telegram channel https://t.me/waka_cool and start to feel wider 👀