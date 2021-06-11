Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Reagan Martin

8-Bit Fireworks - Okuma

Reagan Martin
Reagan Martin
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Was tasked with creating some Fourth of July social media for Okuma and was asked to incorporate both 8-bit style and fireworks. Think this one turned out pretty great!

red_fireworks_static_logo_1200x1200b_no_sound.mp4
5 MB
Download
0704_okuma_fireworks_350x350.gif
1 MB
Download
Reagan Martin
Reagan Martin
designer @ crafted • cat lover • lego expert • clt nc
Hire Me

More by Reagan Martin

View profile
    • Like