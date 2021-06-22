Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tom Souverain
Voodoo

Flag

Tom Souverain
Voodoo
Tom Souverain for Voodoo
  • Save
Download color palette

Exploration for a social banner, employees would share on their Linkedin profile, saying they just joined the Voodoo family. I liked the "pirate flag" 🏴‍☠️ energy from this proposition, but it may not 100% convey the right message. Still sharing it here, as it was a fun part to learn how to animate the flag, especially making it seamlessly loop.

🕵️ Looking for a job? We're hiring!
🕹 Download our games on the App Store and the Google Play Store
🏀 Don't forget to follow us on Dribble if you want more!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
Voodoo
Voodoo
Entertain the world.

More by Voodoo

View profile
    • Like