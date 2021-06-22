Exploration for a social banner, employees would share on their Linkedin profile, saying they just joined the Voodoo family. I liked the "pirate flag" 🏴‍☠️ energy from this proposition, but it may not 100% convey the right message. Still sharing it here, as it was a fun part to learn how to animate the flag, especially making it seamlessly loop.

