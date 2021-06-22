🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Exploration for a social banner, employees would share on their Linkedin profile, saying they just joined the Voodoo family. I liked the "pirate flag" 🏴☠️ energy from this proposition, but it may not 100% convey the right message. Still sharing it here, as it was a fun part to learn how to animate the flag, especially making it seamlessly loop.
