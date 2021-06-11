Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Slider / Carousel: Moomba.com

Slider / Carousel: Moomba.com
A concept web carousel for Moomba.com I love their site and their boats but the existing layout isn't fully mobile responsive. I wanted to redesign their boat selector with a more "lifestyle" design emphasis while creating something that has vertically collapsing elements that will stack at smaller breakpoints as opposed to their existing "scale and crop" method.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Senior Product Designer (UI/UX) for Mobile & SaaS
