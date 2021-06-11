Slider / Carousel: Moomba.com

Trending designs to inspire you
A concept web carousel for Moomba.com I love their site and their boats but the existing layout isn't fully mobile responsive. I wanted to redesign their boat selector with a more "lifestyle" design emphasis while creating something that has vertically collapsing elements that will stack at smaller breakpoints as opposed to their existing "scale and crop" method.