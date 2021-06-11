Istvan Vincze

Discipline

Three weeks ago was our "Lettering Tricks and Techniques" workshop at the @coopertype and this was my second exercise.
The word is the same but the technique and style is different.
This technique called Discipline, it is particularly effective for regularizing brush, script, and handwritten letter styles, I used a Zig Calligraphy Marker.
A lot of thanks to Ken Barber @typelettering :)

