Mush Love to you all!

Mush Love to you all! illustrator design psychedelic psychedelia mushrooms flyer graphic design branding vector illustration illus
Last year, I designed this flyer for Mush Love, a collective of artists, cooks and healers that are using psilocybin mushrooms, breathwork and vegan cuisine to create a unique experience.
I’ll be posting more images and details of the event in the next days.

