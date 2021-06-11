Chidubem Chinwuko

Bolt Redesign

Chidubem Chinwuko
Chidubem Chinwuko
  • Save
Bolt Redesign uidesign ui app ux design
Download color palette

Introduced new features to the app and also changed the UI. You can check my behance profile for the redesign which would be uploaded on Sunday https://www.behance.net/chidubechinwuk

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Chidubem Chinwuko
Chidubem Chinwuko

More by Chidubem Chinwuko

View profile
    • Like