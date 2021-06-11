Rob

002 - Smart Desk (MacOs)

Rob
Rob
  • Save
002 - Smart Desk (MacOs) c desktop computer future product ux vector apple ui design
Download color palette

Hi there!! 🤘

Inspiring UX/UI designer with a focus on UI design/development.
Here is my design of a touchscreen smart desk. Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it 💜

Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Rob
Rob

More by Rob

View profile
    • Like