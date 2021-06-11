Jewelry App - UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone!
This is an Explore Page Design of a Jewelry App and also my very first shot on Dribbble...
Hope so you guys like it! Thank you...
Feel free to leave Feedbacks on how it turned out and
don't forget to "Press L"