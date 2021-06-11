Nahid Designs

Wolverine Logo

Wolverine Logo
Wolverine is a full-service contracting company that serves the industrial and commercial sectors.
https://99designs.com/logo-design/contests/logo-redesign-bring-contracting-company-next-level-1088490/

