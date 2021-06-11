Stivisual

UNSSC 2020 Report - Bike Loop

UNSSC 2020 Report - Bike Loop motion graphics animation
Bike loop I animated for UNSSC 2020 Report.
Creativity/Illustration: Evergreen Design House
> https://www.instagram.com/evergreendesignhouse/

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
