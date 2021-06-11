Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Packaging Mockup

Product design mock-ups for Aducares.

Working with Aducares in creating sticker designs for her food products.

The project to me was fun to begin with, especially researching how best to interpret the product vision.

I added a feel of how each product could best be interpreted to a customer with the choice of colors and pictures to bring out what the cooked meal will look like.

In case you are wondering what kind of dish, it's a Nigerian dish.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
