youn.design
Orix Agency

Cute 3D Dumbell

youn.design
Orix Agency
youn.design for Orix Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Cute 3D Dumbell dumbell 3d illustration design 3dicon 3ddesign webdesign ui blender3d appdesigner 3dhands
Cute 3D Dumbell dumbell 3d illustration design 3dicon 3ddesign webdesign ui blender3d appdesigner 3dhands
Cute 3D Dumbell dumbell 3d illustration design 3dicon 3ddesign webdesign ui blender3d appdesigner 3dhands
Download color palette
  1. dumbell_wallpaper.png
  2. dumbell_wallpaper_1.png
  3. start_slide – 9.png

Hey Dribbblers, here is my first Dribbble 3D Shot from Orix Creative Agency Team ✌️

The time is ticking. There are only very few hours in which you can save an astonishing 46% on “alair 3D”. It’s a big package of high-quality 3D assets.

Get it here 👇
https://gum.co/alair3d

Orix Creative Agency
_
Instagram | Facebook | Behance

Orix Agency
Orix Agency
Hire Us

More by Orix Agency

View profile
    • Like