Stephanie Wu

Introducing... Nomadly!

Stephanie Wu
Stephanie Wu
  • Save
Introducing... Nomadly! gradient ux landing homepage booking travel branding photography web ui design
Download color palette

Expanding on the Travel Booking app from earlier, here's what a homepage for Nomadly would look like. The emphasis is on helping the Nomad find a DREAMY long-term vacation. We could all use one, right?

Photo from Unsplash.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Stephanie Wu
Stephanie Wu

More by Stephanie Wu

View profile
    • Like