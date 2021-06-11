Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brian Olson Graphic Design

Focal Point Icon Design

Brian Olson Graphic Design
Brian Olson Graphic Design
  • Save
Focal Point Icon Design graphic design vector illustration icon branding clean brand minimal logo design
Download color palette

Asymmetrical, minimalist design.

--

Project your brand to the market through cutting-edge graphic design!

Let's Talk Design Today!

👇👇👇

🖥 brianolson.me

📧 design@brianolson.me

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Brian Olson Graphic Design
Brian Olson Graphic Design

More by Brian Olson Graphic Design

View profile
    • Like