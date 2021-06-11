Andy Lyell

All Time App

All Time App color colorful timer time interface app design ui design web app app uxui ux ui
Hey all,

All time app was a way for me to experiment with using electron (https://www.electronjs.org/) to build multi platform desktop application.

Let me know what you think and please feel free to play with the real working app at:

https://github.com/andylyell/all-time

Cheers! 😊

