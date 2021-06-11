Alex Borges

Save the Pantanal

Save the Pantanal forest pantanal animals ui interaction design webdesign
The Pantanal wetland is home to hundreds of species of plants and animals and has suffered greatly from illegal fires, especially in 2020.

I created this website for a conceptual non-profit organization that aims to alert and inform users about this amazing place as well as encourage them to help fight against deforestation.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
