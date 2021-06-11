Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CBS Sports App: Gametracker
CBS Sports App: Gametracker app mobile interface ux ui sport design
CBS Sports App: Gametracker app mobile interface ux ui sport design
Get live insights and a thorough game analysis with the CBS Sports app. Quickly swipe between games, follow a league, or favorite games for an immersive and personalized gametracker experience.

The CBS Sports app is live and available on https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cbs-sports-app-scores-news/id307184892 & on https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.handmark.sportcaster

Created by Hamish Jackson-Mee & the CBS Sports team at ViacomCBS.

Stay tuned for regular updates from CBS Sports. If you are interested in working for CBS Sports check out our open roles here https://dribbble.com/cbssports/jobs

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
