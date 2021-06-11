Full Pull :: From Dawn to Dusk - Event Landing Page

In anticipation of EPICURRENCE announcement, I figured what better time to share this concept I created for the Dann Petty's Brief'd course a few months back. The brief was to make an event landing page with a registration form. This one was a blast, being able to mix my love for the snow and UI. Can't beat it.

For a closer look, take a look at the attachment.

Who's ready for EPICURRENCE?

Would love to hear your thoughts.

Cheers.