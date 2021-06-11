Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Full Pull :: From Dawn to Dusk - Event Landing Page

Full Pull :: From Dawn to Dusk - Event Landing Page events event page ui landing page landingpage snowboarding branding epicurrence
  1. HERO.png
  2. INTRO.png
  3. GIUDES.png
  4. TIMELINE.png
  5. REGISTARTION.png
  6. CTA.png
  7. BRANDING.png
  8. TSHIRT.png

In anticipation of EPICURRENCE announcement, I figured what better time to share this concept I created for the Dann Petty's Brief'd course a few months back. The brief was to make an event landing page with a registration form. This one was a blast, being able to mix my love for the snow and UI. Can't beat it.
For a closer look, take a look at the attachment.

Who's ready for EPICURRENCE?

Would love to hear your thoughts.
Cheers.

FP-landing.jpg
3 MB
