New Alloy Site ✨

When I joined Alloy it was clear the lack of consistency between the app and website design. Not only from a visual perspective but also from interaction and UX writing ones.

One of my first challenges was to create a shared design language between the app and the landing pages, where we focus on designing a clear and direct message about the product purpose and its benefits through a clean and solid design language.

We also took the opportunity to promote our marketplace and blog directly from the home page, so that the users can get all the Alloy's value without the need to navigate to any other page.

I'm very proud of this work and the team that made it real.

Check it out 👉🏾 runalloy.com