Wessy - Woof - Homepage
Wessy is a non-profit trying to help our favourite four legged friends. I put together a quick homepage and what better way to get that "dogs life" feeling across than a floor full of toys 🐶

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Digital product designer. Building Gretel.
