Aryana Shakibaei

Done! | Time Picker

Aryana Shakibaei
Aryana Shakibaei
Hire Me
  • Save
Done! | Time Picker timer set time mobile app check list calendar done! done clean ios app picker time picker time create task task productivity list to do list to do todo
Download color palette

My inital take over on a Smart To-Do List app design, called Done!

Make sure to check out the rest of the project here.


Press "L" to spread your love! ❤


Check out more:
Dribbble | Instagram | Twitter | E-Mail

Aryana Shakibaei
Aryana Shakibaei
Trying to make this world a bit pretty ⤵
Hire Me

More by Aryana Shakibaei

View profile
    • Like