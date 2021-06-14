Aryana Shakibaei

Done! | To-Do List

Aryana Shakibaei
Aryana Shakibaei
Hire Me
  • Save
Done! | To-Do List calendar check list ios product minimal modern slick simple clean todo done create task list to do list layer card task productivity to do
Download color palette

My inital take over on a Smart To-Do List app design, called Done!

Make sure to check out the rest of the project here.


Press "L" to spread your love! ❤


Check out more:
Dribbble | Instagram | Twitter | E-Mail

Aryana Shakibaei
Aryana Shakibaei
Trying to make this world a bit pretty ⤵
Hire Me

More by Aryana Shakibaei

View profile
    • Like