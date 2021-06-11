Neicy

Daily UI #015: On/Off Switch

Neicy
Neicy
  • Save
Daily UI #015: On/Off Switch mobile switch smart home dailyui015 dailyui
Download color palette

Took this chance to play around with colors and make something bare and simple.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Neicy
Neicy

More by Neicy

View profile
    • Like