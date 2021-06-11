Alcove - Book Sharing App

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Alcove is for book lovers and creative covers. A place to celebrate the art of the cover and the wonderful stories inside! So go head, judge a book by its cover. It's what we're here for!
This is a little branding project that I've been working on the past few weeks. An exercise in customized and modified typography, layout design for marketing landing pages, and in-app interface design. I had a really fun time with this project and hope to do more like it in the future!
Inspiration and credit goes to @penguinbooks on Instagram for their wonderful curation and book aesthetic!