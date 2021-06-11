Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alcove - Book Sharing App

Alcove is for book lovers and creative covers. A place to celebrate the art of the cover and the wonderful stories inside! So go head, judge a book by its cover. It's what we're here for!

This is a little branding project that I've been working on the past few weeks. An exercise in customized and modified typography, layout design for marketing landing pages, and in-app interface design. I had a really fun time with this project and hope to do more like it in the future!

Inspiration and credit goes to @penguinbooks on Instagram for their wonderful curation and book aesthetic!

