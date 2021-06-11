Premium Hotel Voucher | Physical Card

The motivation for someone to keep something in their pocket, "something" that can potentially be the brand collateral for a brand not associated with "someone", should be great enough.

So while gifting a promotional credit of INR 1000, we wanted our customers to feel good about it.

More often than not, people will not have a requirement of booking a hotel immediately and the best shot to ensure that they, at least, remember your existance when they need hotels is to ensure that you remain on top of their minds at that very moment.

By ensuring that a premium and privileged feeling is attached to this physical card, I tried to ensure that our customers carry this card on the go.