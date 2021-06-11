Lina Maslo

Jellyfish Swimmer

Jellyfish Swimmer vector pink blue jellyfish swimming swimmer swim teen man boy adobe illustrator fresco art illustration
  1. Jellyfish_WB-02.png
  2. Jellyfish_sketch.png

Swimming through jellyfish--they're pretty but they sting! This illustration was inspired by my son's outfit the other day :)... Done in Fresco and Illustrator.

