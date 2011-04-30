Simon Ålander

Stefan Janoski Mid

Stefan Janoski Mid typography illustration sneaker stefan janoski poster simon ålander coffee made me do it
Tribute to the new model from Nike SB - Stefan Janoski Mid.

Full piece here: http://flic.kr/p/9t2N9Y

