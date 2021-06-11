Maia

Ilse Fehling

Ilse Fehling abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for a sculptor and costume designer Ilse Fehling
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CKebYV0FyGk/

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
