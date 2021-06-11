Maia

Wera Meyer-Waldeck

Wera Meyer-Waldeck abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for an architect and furniture designer Wera Meyer-Waldeck
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
