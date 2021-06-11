Greg Davies

Modern Wizardry™

Modern Wizardry™ occult magician wizard tote packaging logo design design challenge branding
Modern Wizardry™ occult magician wizard tote packaging logo design design challenge branding
What if there was a magician shop that sold real magic skills with classy packaging?

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Hi! I'm a designer & director at PlusNarrative. 🏄

