JW.S_AT3-21_Project-Browsing

Recently launched Ari's 2021 folio, and here's the primary interaction with the project browsing, and diving into project details. Lots of fun messing around with some quasi-kinetic type, lots of colors, and all brought together with that 🧈 that Ari is so well known for. More to come.
Live site:
↳ https://www.aristidebenoist.com/
PS, give the keyboard commands a try.
