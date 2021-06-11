JW.S_AT3-21_Project-Browsing

Recently launched Ari's 2021 folio, and here's the primary interaction with the project browsing, and diving into project details. Lots of fun messing around with some quasi-kinetic type, lots of colors, and all brought together with that 🧈 that Ari is so well known for. More to come.

Live site:

↳ https://www.aristidebenoist.com/

PS, give the keyboard commands a try.