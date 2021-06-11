Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Cabrera

Danka Doughnuts - Order App

Alex Cabrera
Alex Cabrera
  • Save
Danka Doughnuts - Order App doughnuts graphic design design app vector ux ui typography illustration branding
Download color palette

This was a UX project I put together for fun. Essentially it's to order super high-end doughnuts. I find it fascinating how brands are always trying to out do each other. You can see all of the work and research at my website. GalaxyStudio.co

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Alex Cabrera
Alex Cabrera

More by Alex Cabrera

View profile
    • Like