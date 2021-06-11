Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shankar Mahadevan

UI design for Regular Expenses

Shankar Mahadevan
Shankar Mahadevan
  • Save
UI design for Regular Expenses graphic design shankar mahadevan evan design payment app design payment app ui design app design branding app design
Download color palette

Newly found concept with lot of help full in the daily and monthly basics. The concept of the app is to Maintain the amount and record expenses of what the user spend. The app is designed a lot creative.'

Hire are connect me for the more information, I'll help you in a creative way.
Support and like for more.

Thanks and Regards
From,
Shankar Mahadevan ( Evan designs )

Shankar Mahadevan
Shankar Mahadevan
Like