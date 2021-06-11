Petar Shalamanov

Wolf

Wolf dog howl logo designer identity abstract geometric workout gym fitness clothing sports mark animal icon minimal branding logo polygonal head wolf
Polygonal wolf head. Design for fitness clothing brand. WIP.

Logo & Identity Designer.
