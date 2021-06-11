Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Borges

Cine Ticket - Website

Alex Borges
Alex Borges
Hire Me
  • Save
Cine Ticket - Website webdesign movies adobe xd ui interaction design
Download color palette
  1. 1 - Cine Ticket - Website - Dribbble.mp4
  2. 2 - Cine Ticket - Website - Dribbble.mp4
  3. DRIBBBLE - Home Page.png

This is the website version of an app that I created last year. I changed the logo and created a whole new experience for desktop.

I love to play with this interactions where we can hide the information and let the users choose to see it whenever they want.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Alex Borges
Alex Borges
Welcome to my design portfolio!
Hire Me

More by Alex Borges

View profile
    • Like