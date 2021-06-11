Animated shorts : Photoshop Icons

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Animated shorts for photoshop themed icons
These are just parts of the animation and not the full video.
The icons morph into another and complete a cycle that goes into loop.
Inspired by Adobe Photoshop
Full video:
www.behance.net/gallery/121212251/Photoshop-themed-icon-animations
Find me on Instagram : www.instagram.com/colorful.purple/
Email : purplep1722@gmail.com
