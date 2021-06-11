Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Feathered Reflections

Feathered Reflections repeat pattern kaleidoscope design
This began as a photo of a feather floating along in a puddle of water. Colors were altered, but the white of the feather stayed the same.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
