SmileGoodHope

Retouching work on Girl with Hat

SmileGoodHope
SmileGoodHope
  • Save
Retouching work on Girl with Hat image retouching retouch retouching
Download color palette

After Removing and Change Background in Photoshop CC 2021, color adjustment works in Shadows, Mid-tone and Highlights areas are done to soften the shadows and to focus the girl. Some renowned Photoshop Plugins are also used here.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
SmileGoodHope
SmileGoodHope

More by SmileGoodHope

View profile
    • Like