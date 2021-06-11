New clothing drop!

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
So stoked to finally share this new collection of embroidered goods.
Recently I've been finding it increasingly difficult to find clothing I really want to wear. I'm a big fan of embroidery and subtle apparel sign offs.. The cap is super light weight and the tee is oversized and oh so soft!
I think you could guess where the inspiration came from but if you're interested in reading more about that and the garments themselves.. click the link!